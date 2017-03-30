OU, HCU alumnus elected to US engineering body

Applied Materials Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Om Nalamasu and an alumnus of Osmania University, as well as University of Hyderabad has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest professional honours for engineers.

Mr. Nalamasu received the distinction for technical innovation spanning materials development, atomically-controlled thin-film fabrication and commercialisation in microelectronics and energy generation and storage, a statement said.

Born in Hyderabad he did his B.Sc. from Osmania University, an M.Sc. from the University of Hyderabad and received his Ph.D. from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.

“It is a tremendous honour to join such a distinguished community of engineers and technologists,” said Mr. Nalamasu. “There has never been a more exciting time to be an engineer and develop innovative solutions that help solve the world’s toughest challenges.”

Mr. Nalamasu is an expert in materials science and has made seminal contributions to the fields of optical lithography and polymeric materials science and technology. He has received numerous awards, authored more than 180 papers, review articles and books, and holds more than 200 worldwide issued or pending patent applications.