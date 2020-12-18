OU engineering college gets extension of ISRO project

Hyderabad

18 December 2020 00:35 IST

The Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for another three years on the “Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) Receiver Field Trial and Data Collection”, a prestigious National Mission Project of ISRO.

The project was given to the University College of Engineering in September 2016 for a period of two years initially. The MoU was based on the research project proposal by associate professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), P. Naveen Kumar.

As per the MoU, state-of-the-art equipment IRNSS receivers were installed at ‘Advanced GNSS Research Laboratory’ (AGRL) in UCE. The receivers are used to evaluate the performance under various conditions before they are used for commercialised applications in mobile phones, aviation sector, transportation, and agriculture, among others.

Dr. Naveen Kumar said that IRNSS system is also known as Indian GPS and was renamed as NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) by the Central government. This AGRL laboratory was inaugurated by former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar in April 2017 during the centenary celebrations of OU.

Dr. Naveen Kumar said that based on the good performance of the project, continuous data acquisition, data analysis and sharing the real time data and other important reports to ISRO, the project is now extended to the OUCE till 2021.

The research carried out by students is also published in the reputed International Science Citation Index (SCI) Journals, he said. OU registrar Ch. Gopal Reddy congratulated the team of Dr. Naveen Kumar saying that the MoU will help the UCE for accreditations such as NBA and National University rankings.