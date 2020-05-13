OU dept. to chronicle lockdown life

Osmania University’s Department of Journalism & Mass Communication is working on a digital platform — Covid Chronicles — to document experiences of people during lockdown. The platform envisages to record how the world survives the pandemic.

The objective of launching the initiative is that COVID-19 has changed lives like never before and each person has developed his/her own mechanism to deal with the lockdown. The idea is to record this slice of history for posterity, said head of department K. Stevenson.

People can send brief write-ups not exceeding two pages, paintings, videos, poems or reflections to covidchronicles20 @gmail.com. Last date for entries is May 25. The department will review entries, host them on a website and an e-version will also be published, he said.