Hyderabad

OU dept. to chronicle lockdown life

Osmania University’s Department of Journalism & Mass Communication is working on a digital platform — Covid Chronicles — to document experiences of people during lockdown. The platform envisages to record how the world survives the pandemic.

The objective of launching the initiative is that COVID-19 has changed lives like never before and each person has developed his/her own mechanism to deal with the lockdown. The idea is to record this slice of history for posterity, said head of department K. Stevenson.

People can send brief write-ups not exceeding two pages, paintings, videos, poems or reflections to covidchronicles20 @gmail.com. Last date for entries is May 25. The department will review entries, host them on a website and an e-version will also be published, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 10:34:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ou-dept-to-chronicle-lockdown-life/article31576854.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY