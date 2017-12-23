OU busy reversing the hard work for ISC

A day after the indefinite postponement of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) was announced, Osmania University was busy reversing all that hard work put in by it.

Early in the morning, workers were busy loading the raw material brought for pandals back into trucks while officials had a huge task of reviewing hotel bookings made for the guests, tenders floated for food and transport, and works taken up to create the infrastructure for the meeting.

“Its a closed thing” — it was how the Osmania University officials reacted as they lost hope of review of the postponement decision. Raw material dumped at the “C” grounds where the Science Exhibition stalls were to come up was removed immediately as the officials feared that angry students might damage it.

“Students too are annoyed,” said an official.

University authorities said they had not spent much so far but were about to finalise all the tenders meant for accommodation, food and transport.

“We now have to inform the registered participants from our side and answer their numerous queries,” said an official busy with outstation calls from those who have registered.

“Scientists are extremely unhappy with the decision of the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) and breaking the 100-year old tradition.” About 13,000 participants registered and four Nobel laureates had confirmed their participation while a few others were about to confirm.

Since the situation was unusual and out of the blue, authorities were also in the dark on how to deal with it, with numerous queries from the media.

Larger picture?

Even as the University was grappling with the outcome, some academics with left leanings alleged that there was a larger picture to the cancellation of the ISC. They said the Department of Science and Technology (DST) was not on good terms with the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), which apparently is dominated by left-leaning academics.

They say the Central Government had already floated a parallel science Congress — India International Science Festival (IISF) — after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power. The third session of that was recently held in Anna University Chennai and IIT Madras. The festival is held almost on similar lines of ISC with space for Children’s Congress and Women’s Congress and the participants are also from the scientific community, some of them being with extreme right leanings.

It is also funded by the Department of Science Technology (DST) like the ISC, and the Central Government wants to dilute the ISC to give more credence to the IISF, allege some teachers. The postponement of ISC citing unrest on the campus was just an excuse to defame the ISC, they claim.