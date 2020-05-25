OU building permissions date back to 2009

HYDERABAD

25 May 2020 23:49 IST

Permissions lapsed in 2012: GHMC

The GHMC had issued building permissions on what is claimed as land belonging to Osmania University, way back back in 2009. The permission letter was shown to the officials who went to inspect the site on May 23, after Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan received a complaint by university authorities about the encroachment.

According to the representation submitted to the Mayor, fresh encroachment of the land measuring 3,296 square yards happened in the name of a previous allotment to a housing society as per directions from the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, the inspection team from the GHMC found a few persons clearing the plots, and upon questioning, they produced building permission issued by the GHMC in March, 2009, and the High Court orders from 2007, directing SHO Amberpet, to grant police aid to the petitioners to clear bushes in their respective plots.

Upon enquiry, officials from the GHMC did not deny issuing building permissions, but said the permission lapsed in 2012, and the plot owners will have to obtain fresh permissions before starting any construction. Further the High Court orders were only for clearing bushes and not for making any construction.

They also said that the plot holders had started construction of compound wall on May 24 late in the evening. The GHMC officials stopped the construction the next day, and asked the parties to maintain status quo.

The plot holders will have to apply afresh for building permissions, which will be examined by the GHMC as per rules, they said.