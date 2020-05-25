Hyderabad

OU building permissions date back to 2009

Permissions lapsed in 2012: GHMC

The GHMC had issued building permissions on what is claimed as land belonging to Osmania University, way back back in 2009. The permission letter was shown to the officials who went to inspect the site on May 23, after Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan received a complaint by university authorities about the encroachment.

According to the representation submitted to the Mayor, fresh encroachment of the land measuring 3,296 square yards happened in the name of a previous allotment to a housing society as per directions from the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, the inspection team from the GHMC found a few persons clearing the plots, and upon questioning, they produced building permission issued by the GHMC in March, 2009, and the High Court orders from 2007, directing SHO Amberpet, to grant police aid to the petitioners to clear bushes in their respective plots.

Upon enquiry, officials from the GHMC did not deny issuing building permissions, but said the permission lapsed in 2012, and the plot owners will have to obtain fresh permissions before starting any construction. Further the High Court orders were only for clearing bushes and not for making any construction.

They also said that the plot holders had started construction of compound wall on May 24 late in the evening. The GHMC officials stopped the construction the next day, and asked the parties to maintain status quo.

The plot holders will have to apply afresh for building permissions, which will be examined by the GHMC as per rules, they said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:51:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ou-building-permissions-date-back-to-2009/article31674640.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY