OU begins admissions for foreign students

Osmania University has opened admissions for foreign students seeking to pursue Undergraduate, Post Graduate, PG Diploma and Ph. D programmes apart from diploma course in English for the academic year 2021-22.

Interested students can apply either online or offline. The undergraduate programmes offered by the University include BA, BSc, BCom, BSW, BCA, BBA, BFA (Photography), BH&CT, BCT&CA, BFA (Applied Arts), BFA (Painting), BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, LLB (three-year degree course).

In the postgraduate courses MA, MSc, MCom, MSW, BEd, MEd, MPEd, MLiSc, MA (Journalism & Mass Communication), LLM and MCA are being offered. Notification for admissions into BE, B. Tech and B.Pharmacy courses would be issued after Intermediate results are announced. Admission notification for ME, M.Tech and M.Pharmacy courses will be issued next month.

Applications can be submitted on ‘www.oufro.ac.in’ and the last date is June 30. Applications for admissions into Ph.D programmes are accepted throughout the year. Details can be had by sending queries to ‘director.ufro@gmail.com’.