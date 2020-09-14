OTS deadline extended

Unable to evoke much response for the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for payment of property tax dues in GHMC and other urban local bodies, the government has extended deadline for the same up to October 31.
As per the scheme, the property tax assessees will get 90% waiver on the penal interest amount if they opt to settle the pending bills at once. In GHMC alone, the pending amounts are close to ₹1500 crore, owing to various disputes and other issues. The GHMC hoped to garner at least ₹1,000 crore by way of the OTS scheme.
The scheme first came into force on August 1, with a deadline of September 15. However, the response was lukewarm for the offer in GHMC as well as other ULBs, owing to the economic hardships faced by people post COVID-19 lockdown. In GHMC, the realisation was not even 10% of the total dues.
Owing to a request from the GHMC Commissioner, the government has conceded to extend the deadline by 45 days more, up to October 31.
