Osmania University’s 21-point programme for pursuit of excellence

V-C shares plans for varsity development on 105th foundation day

Osmania University has developed a 21-point programme for overall development and along with the recent establishment of the Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC) and the Civil Services Academy, there are plans to set up more facilities in the coming years, informed Vice Chancellor D.Ravinder on Tuesday.

These include central facilities for research and development for engineering and technology and for humanities, separate reading room complex, nature interpretation centre under the Biodiversity Park, and modernisation of university library as well as sports facilities, he said.

Presenting a brief on the various development activities and achievements at the 105th foundation day celebrations, he said the university administration has been making efforts to usher in a new ethos in academia and has evolved a strategic framework to scale greater heights of academic excellence by developing a 360-degree angle approach.

TS Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar urged the university administration to encourage “positive” politics among the student community. He also requested Vice-Chancellors of the State universities to take necessary steps to fill up vacant teaching posts.

Lokpal secretary and former director of Jal Jeevan Mission Bharat Lal, delivering the foundation day lecture on ‘Water security to sustain economic growth and prosperity’, urged the faculty members and scholars to take up research in water conservation and recycling.

The introduction of UG and PG level courses in universities on water management and water recovery and research on water recovery was also suggested.

A mobile app, ‘Life of girl - women safety’ for the safety of girl students and female faculty members of the university was launched on the occasion to help in tracking and enhancing the psychological, physical, and digital safety of women users.

Certificates and trophies were distributed to the winners of various competitions held in connection with the foundation day celebrations, said a press release.