OU exams put off

In view of the Gurukulam Teacher examination and State Formation Day celebrations, Osmania University has announced that the examinations scheduled for May 31 and June 2 will be put off to a future date. The change was made at the direction of the TSPC. An official spokesman requested candidates to visit the Osmania University website for the rescheduled dates.
Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:27:45 PM |
