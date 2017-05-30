Hyderabad

OU exams put off

In view of the Gurukulam Teacher examination and State Formation Day celebrations, Osmania University has announced that the examinations scheduled for May 31 and June 2 will be put off to a future date. The change was made at the direction of the TSPC. An official spokesman requested candidates to visit the Osmania University website for the rescheduled dates.

