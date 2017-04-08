Osmania University alumni catch up

Ahead of the centenary celebrations of Osmania University, its Journalism Department hosted an alumni meet at Press Club Hyderabad.
Students of the department, old and young, were all smiles as they exchanged pleasantries.
Head of the Department K. Stevenson, who initiated the effort and oversaw its execution, said instant messaging platforms came in handy in getting in touch with most of the 250 alumni for the meet.
Among those who participated were former Deccan Chronicle chief reporter M.P. Rabindranath and MIM MLC Syed Amin Jaffri.
