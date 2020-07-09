Osmania superintendent tests positive

Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital (OGH), B. Nagender tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday as his condition needed medical attention.
OGH is one of the health facilities where people suspected of COVID-19 and in critical condition, such as experiencing shortness of breath, are admitted. From the past one month, over 60 suspects a day are being admitted there.
Apart from being superintendent of OGH, Dr. Nagender is also the nodal officer of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli. He was part of the team of officials which visited TIMS on June 24 along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender.
Dr Nagender tested positive for the virus on July 4, said sources. Besides him, around 40 house surgeons and over 100 post graduate students and faculty members from Osmania Medical College have tested positive till date. They had attended COVID-19 patients and suspects at OGH and other government hospitals attached to it.
Meanwhile, with a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 suspects being admitted at OGH, officials are mulling increasing the wards for them.
