ADVERTISEMENT

Osmania General Hospital receives donation of medical equipment worth ₹ 65 lakh

December 29, 2022 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Osmania General Hospital gets high-end medical equipment worth ₹65 lakh from Power Grid Corporation of India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). | File photo

The Power Grid Corporation of India under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative donated high-end medical equipment worth ₹ 65 lakh to Osmania General Hospital on Wednesday.

The corporation donated a High Resolution Manometry which is used to evaluate esophageal motor function, lasers and Whole body PUVA phototherapy systems to the departments of gastroenterology and DVL of Osmania General Hospital. The machines were inaugurated by Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy and Osmania Medical College principal Dr Shashikala. 

Hospital Superintendent Dr B Nagendar expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donations and took the opportunity to appeal for more such donations for the benefit of the poor and needy patients who throng the hospital for many high-end diagnostics and treatment procedures. He further said that such donations give a lifetime opportunity of serving the poor patients who cannot afford such high-end procedures, which are mostly available only at corporate hospitals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US