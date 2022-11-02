Orthodox padayatra to be resumed this year in Hyderabad

The padayatra, participated by hundreds of believers of Orthodox churches in the twin cities, will be flagged off on November 5

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 02, 2022 05:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hyderabad Central Padayatra, which remained cancelled during the last two years due to Covid-19, will be resumed this year on the eve of the Feast of St. Gregorios celebrated by St. Gregorios Orthodox Cathedral at Gandhinagar here on November 5.

The padayatra, participated by hundreds of believers of Orthodox churches in the twin cities, will be flagged off early morning at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, Ramachandrapuram, to reach the Cathedral by evening, covering a distance of more than 40 km , according to Rev Fr Simon Joy, president of the Padayatra Committee.

On the way the padayatris will visit St. George Church, Jeedimetla, and pray there around noon. They will walk towards St. Andrews Orthodox Valiapally, Secunderabad, and after prayers there the padayatris will leave for St.Gregorios Cathedral, where the large crowd of yatris will be received by bishop Yuhanon Mar Polycarpos. The padayatra is organised by the four Orthodox Chuches in the twin cities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Feast of St. Gregorios marks the 120th anniversary of the demise of the 19th century saint. Hundreds of believers throng St. Gregorios Cathedral at Gandhinagar where the powerful saint’s holy relics have been established and pray there. Bishop Polycarpos will celebrate the holy mass on the feast day. Poor-feeding and other charity activities are undertaken on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hyderabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app