Orthodox padayatra to be resumed this year in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Central Padayatra, which remained cancelled during the last two years due to Covid-19, will be resumed this year on the eve of the Feast of St. Gregorios celebrated by St. Gregorios Orthodox Cathedral at Gandhinagar here on November 5.

The padayatra, participated by hundreds of believers of Orthodox churches in the twin cities, will be flagged off early morning at St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, Ramachandrapuram, to reach the Cathedral by evening, covering a distance of more than 40 km , according to Rev Fr Simon Joy, president of the Padayatra Committee.

On the way the padayatris will visit St. George Church, Jeedimetla, and pray there around noon. They will walk towards St. Andrews Orthodox Valiapally, Secunderabad, and after prayers there the padayatris will leave for St.Gregorios Cathedral, where the large crowd of yatris will be received by bishop Yuhanon Mar Polycarpos. The padayatra is organised by the four Orthodox Chuches in the twin cities.

This year’s Feast of St. Gregorios marks the 120th anniversary of the demise of the 19th century saint. Hundreds of believers throng St. Gregorios Cathedral at Gandhinagar where the powerful saint’s holy relics have been established and pray there. Bishop Polycarpos will celebrate the holy mass on the feast day. Poor-feeding and other charity activities are undertaken on the occasion.