ORR trauma care centres increased

Six more trauma care centres will be set up soon at the ORR interchanges in addition to the existing 10.

Fresh tenders have been floated for all the 16 for a period of two years, and work has been entrusted to Apollo Hospitals and Yashoda Healthcare, a statement from HMDA informed. The new centres will be set up at Taramathipet, Raviryal, Pedda Golconda, Kollur, Sultanpur and Medchal. They will however be without the Advanced Life Support ambulances. Trauma care facilities with ALS ambulances were introduced on ORR by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited in November last year, at 10 interchanges -- Kokapet, Patancheru, Dundigal, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Pedda Amberpet, Bonguluru, Tukkuguda, Shamshabad and TSPA. A total of 1084 patients were attended at the centres in the last 13 months. Of them, first aid was given on the spot for 375 persons, and 217 were stabilised and moved to hospital. A total 233 of persons were stabilised in the trauma care facility and discharged, the statement recounted. The number of persons transferred to the hospital after first aid given on the spot stood at 259.

Each trauma care centre is equipped with two beds and allied medical paraphernalia, including oxygen cylinders, telemedicine facility and emergency life saving drugs. Disaster kits are also available in case of multi-casualty incidents, the note said.