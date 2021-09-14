ORR displaced to get plots

HMDA will conduct a draw of lots on Wednesday to allot plots for the displaced families that had lost their land to the construction of Outer Ring Road (ORR).

A statement from the HMDA informed that a total of 17 families will be allotted plots through a draw of lots to be held at the office of the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) at Nanakramguda.

Of the 160 affected families, 133 have already been allotted plots. Of the remaining, 17 families will be given the same on Wednesday.

The plots to be allotted are located in Srinagar village of Maheshwaram mandal in Ranga Reddy district, the statement said.