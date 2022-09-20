Orphan girl completes engg. with KTR’s aid, bags four job offers

Minister had extended financial help to the Jagtial girl after learning about her plight through a Twitter post in 2019

Rudra Rachana tying a rakhi to Minister K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Monday in a symbolic gesture of gratitude for supporting her academic pursuits and enabling her to complete B.Tech course. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Propelled by a steely resolve to surmount all odds and aptly supported by Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao, Rudra Rachana of Thandriyala village in Jagtial district, who lost her parents during her childhood, excelled in academics and secured job offers from four IT companies.

Rachana, who stayed in an orphanage during her childhood, pursued education in government schools with a determination to overcome all odds, despite poverty.

In July 2019, Rachana, a polytechnic diploma holder, secured a seat in three-year B. Tech course through lateral entry in the CBIT, Gandipet, Hyderabad, through sheer hard work but did not have money to pay the tuition fee at that time, sources said. A request was posted on Twitter just three days before the fee payment deadline.

In a swift response, Mr.Rama Rao extended financial assistance to Rachana for her college expenses after coming to know about her situation.

She successfully completed B. Tech in computer science from the CBIT in June 2022, and bagged job offers from four reputed IT companies in her final semester.

Ties rakhi to KTR

An emotional scene unfolded when Rachana met Mr.Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Monday. The visibly elated girl tied a custom-made silver rakhi, bought with her savings, to the Minister’s wrist as a token of gratitude.

Mr.Rama Rao assured her of further help in future endeavours, including her dream of becoming a Civil Servant.

Rachana has overcome many challenges in her life and ultimately achieved success, Mr Rao said, adding: “She is an inspiration to youngsters hailing from rural areas and economically disadvantaged sections of the society.”