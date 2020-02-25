Orientation programme on TDR bank application held

HYDERABAD

25 February 2020 20:47 IST

GHMC conducted an orientation programme on online Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bank application, for all stakeholders such as builders, architects, engineers, surveyors and others here on Tuesday.

At the programme, features and processes developed in the application were explained in detail to the participants by way of a presentation, and clarifications were given for queries raised by them. There were also certain suggestions from the participants, which were duly noted down.

Applications submitted before the launch date shall be processed with digitally converted TDR certificates only, Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar informed. He also advised the TDR holders who have been issued hard copies of certificates, to convert them to digital format before seeking to utilise them in building applications.

Online TDR bank application (http://tdr.ghmc.telangana.gov.in:8080/) has been developed by GHMC for facilitating transactions in the Transferable Development Rights issued in lieu of compensation where properties or land are acquired for various developmental projects.

Representatives from CREDAI, TREDA, Telangana Builders’ Federation, Institute of Architects, and Institute of Engineers participated in the programme. Chief City Planner S.Devender Reddy too addressed them.