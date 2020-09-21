Organs of brain-dead labourer donated

Heart, lungs, and other organs were harvested from a Mahabubnagar youth who was declared brain dead after an accident last week.

Kumar Vislavath, who has studied till the intermediate level, used to work as a daily wage worker. On September 18, he met with an accident while riding a two-wheeler. He was initially taken to a private hospital and later admitted to a corporate hospital in Kondapur as Kumar suffered from a severe head injury and was in need of better treatment.

Around 26 hours of treatment later, the neurophysician declared him brain dead. Upon counselling by Jeevandan coordinators, Kumar’s mother Maru and brother Rajesh consented to donate his organs. Heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and corneas harvested from him were donated to patients in need of the organs.