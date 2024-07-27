Organs of 24-year-old brain-dead man give patients a new lease of life

Three organs were harvested from a 24-year-old brain-dead man on July 26 through the Telangana government’s Jeevandan programme. The organs comprise a liver and two kidneys.

The donor, Addanki Raja, was a resident of Brundavan Nagar, Secunderabad. On July 19, he experienced giddiness while riding his two-wheeler and fell from his bike. He was rushed to Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar. Despite receiving emergency treatment, he remained unresponsive for eight days and was declared brain-dead on July 26.

Following this, Jeevandan coordinators provided grief counselling to the family and explained to them the importance of organ donation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.