Organ donation picks up after a slump

After five months of sharp decline in organ donations, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers have increased from December.
Throughout 2019, around 25 to 50 organs and tissues were donated per month. The numbers were the same in January and February 2020 until the first COVID case was detected on March 1. The cases of infections gradually increased and lockdown was announced on March 22.
While only three organs were harvested in April, the number fell to zero in May, went up to 13 in June and then went down to zero again in July.
The maximum donations of organs are by people who meet with road accidents, leading to critical health complications and brain death. Since vehicular movement was restricted during the lockdown, leading to a drop in road accidents, admissions at hospitals too were low and therefore, organ donations dipped between April and August.
The donations started to pick up again from September. In December, 49 organs were donated while in January this year, the number stood at 41.
In-charge of Jeevandan, the State government’s cadaver transplantation programme, G. Swarnalatha said though people’s attitude towards organ donation has changed, there is still some hesitancy.
“People should overcome myths and inhibitions about the donation,” she said.
