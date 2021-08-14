‘Organ donation awareness poor in country’

Many deaths can be averted if victims receive organs in time

Thousands of deaths can be averted each year provided the victims receive suitable organs in time to replace the damaged ones. But unfortunately, organ donation awareness is abysmally low in the country.

To mark the World Organ Donation Day, the Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Lakdikapul, in association with the Hyderabad City Police, organised a session to enhance awareness on organ donation.

The hospital also recognised the efforts of the city police for their cooperation in transferring organs for transplantation. And as recognition for their contribution in saving the lives of people, Gleneagles Global Hospitals CEO Gaurav Khurana felicitated Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Additional CP Anil Kumar and DCP Traffic LS Chowhan for their commendable work in transferring organs to conduct timely transplant surgeries.

“For people suffering from serious illness, organ transplantation is the only hope. Donating organs will not only help save others’ lives but will help you continue to live in those who receive the organs,” Mr. Anjani Kumar said.

The significant shortage of organs means millions of people continue to live life in pain, and at times counting their days to end and this pain can be halted by people who pledge to donate their organs in death, he said.