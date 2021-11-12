Orders reserved on liquor shop quota

HYDERABAD

12 November 2021 22:30 IST

Judge questions rationale behind 15% quota

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders in a batch of writ petitions challenging the State government’s decision reserving liquor shop licenses for some castes.

Arguments in the pleas ended on Friday with Advocate General B.S. Prasad appearing for the government. As the AG presented his contentions, Justice K. Lakshman sought to know the rationale behind fixing 15% reservations for Goud community in allotment of liquor shop licence.

“Why 15% reservation for Gouds?...why not 5% or 20%,” the judge asked. Questioning the rationale in fixing 15% reservation, the judge asked the AG what material had been placed before the State Cabinet to take such a decision. The judge noted that the three petitioners had challenged the GOs that were issued declaring reservations of 15%, 10% and 5% to Goud community, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively. Defending the government’s decision, the AG said the Cabinet was empowered to take a call on such matters.

The Cabinet, in its own wisdom, had decided that such reservation in allotment of liquor shop licence would help persons belonging to those communities, he said. He stated that Goud community people were into the business of tapping and selling toddy.

Of late, the number of toddy trees had come down drastically and toddy sale was nearly akin to liquor business. Taking this into consideration, the government had granted 15% reservation to them as a welfare measure, he added.

‘No bar’

There was no constitutional prohibition on initiating such welfare measures for the uplift of Backward Classes. Mr. B. S. Prasad told the court that rights of petitioners were not affected in anyway as they did not even apply for liquor shop licence. The present policy of the government would be in force for one or two years, the AG said. The judge asked the AG what the fate of the beneficiaries of the reservation would be if the court concluded that the GOs were illegal. Mr. B.S. Prasad said the government would keep three out of the 1,834 open category liquor shop licences vacant for the petitioners if they wished to avail licences in open category.

One of counsel for the petitioners questioned the AG’s argument that Goud community was provided reservation since it was socially and economically backward. A person has to pay ₹2 lakh at the time of applying for liquor shop licence and the annual licence fee would be up to ₹1.10 crore depending on the population of the area. How could a person belonging to a ‘socially and economically backward caste’ gather such amounts, he asked.