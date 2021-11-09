Orders reserved in plea to quash quid pro quo cases

HC hears arguments in pleas filed by Hetero, its director over CBI cases

Justice Shameem Akther of Telangana High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in two petitions filed by Hetero company and its director M. Srinivas Reddy seeking to quash the cases booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them.

These cases were connected to a quid pro case involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, which was probed by the CBI. Arguments by CBI counsel K. Surender and counsel for the petitioners T. Niranjan Reddy were completed on Tuesday.

Senior lawyer T. Nirajan Reddy contended that there was absolutely no link between the allotment of land in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district by the then government led by Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy to Hetero and others and the latter’s investments in Jagati Publications, promoted by Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that any entrepreneur or industrial house had the right to invest in any project and the petitioners invested money in projects without any expectations of receiving benefits from the government.

CBI counsel K. Surender argued that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy planned to receive investments in Jagati Publications company they had floated using the position of the former’s father Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy who was Chief Minister of A.P. then. In years 2006 and 2007, Hetero company invested nearly ₹6 crore in Jagan’s company following which it was allotted nearly 75 acres of land. This investment was made only to secure the land allotment and amounted to quid pro quo, the CBI lawyer said.

After ascertaining the role of Hetero company and its director Srinivas Reddy only, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet in the trial court, he said. The court took cognizance of the charge-sheet and dismissed the discharge petitions filed by them, he said.

Meanwhile, hearing of arguments in another petition filed by retired IRS officer K.V. Brahmananda Reddy seeking to quash the charges pressed against him by the CBI in the quid pro quo related case began on Tuesday. As an officer it was the duty of Mr. Reddy to enforce directions of the government, senior counsel Vinod Deshpande appearing for the retired officer said. The hearing would continue on Wednesday.