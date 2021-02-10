Orders issued for constitution of enforcement squads under TS-bPASS

State government has issued orders on Tuesday, constituting district level Enforcement Squads as per the provisions of the TS-bPASS Act.

The squads will be entrusted with the task of detection and monitoring of unauthorised constructions, and unauthorised layouts and taking action against them.

The district level TS-bPASS committee will act as the District Task Force (DTF) as per the Act, towards constitution of the enforcement squads, a memo issued by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development department said.

The respective district collectors have been directed to constitute enforcement squads by drawing officials from Revenue, Police, Fire, and Roads & Buildings departments, or through outsourcing, for taking up demolitions of illegal structures.

The number of squads in each district will depend on the quantum of construction activity in the municipalities of the district.

The District Task Force will receive complaints either manually or through TS-bPASS portal, call centres, mobile apps, or social media. They should also check with all the municipal authorities for details on unauthorised constructions and complaints received by them, and take up wide publicity to spread awareness about the TS-bPASS.

Complaints received should be examined in three days after which a site inspection will be carried out by the enforcement squads before taking up demolition.

Ahead of demolition or sealing of the premises, a ‘Panchnama’ should be conducted through videography or photography duly recording the stage of construction, details of permission, violations and proposed action. A copy of the Panchnama should be handed over to the errant builder with proper acknowledgement.

No notices will be issued before demolition, and expenses will be recovered from the owner.

The District Task Force should share details of the unauthorised/illegal structures with the Registration authorities so that they are included in the prohibitory property register, and with Electricity and Water Supply departments asking them not to give service connections either temporary or permanent.

The Task Force must conduct random inspections and fortnightly reviews on enforcement actions. In case of frequent violations or the owner causing obstruction, the Task Force may levy penalties up to 25% of the land value or take action for imprisonment up to three years, the orders said.

The district collectors need to constitute the enforcement teams and send details to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning by February 18.