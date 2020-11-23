Order on Secunderguda village lands stayed

Single judge had instructed authorities to issue e-pattadar passbooks for ‘Paigah lands’ to agriculturists

Telangana High Court on Monday stayed the order of a single judge in the case relating to rights of Secunderguda Paigah lands at Gandipet of Ranga Reddy district.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim direction, after hearing appeal petitions filed by the State government and legal heirs of Paigah estate. The petitioners challenged the single judge verdict.

Senior lawyer D. Prakash Reddy, appearing for Paigah estate legal heirs, contended that the judgement delivered by the single judge was beyond the scope of the writ petition. Special counsel Harender Pershad, representing State government, said the single judge’s verdict declaring that the land was not with the court of wards was not acceptable for the government.

Earlier, the single judge pronounced order in a writ petition instructing the Revenue authorities to issue e-pattadar passbooks to agriculturists Burra Venugopal Goud and others stating that they have occupancy rights over the disputed lands. They were possessing pattadar passbooks for 38 acres of land in Secunderguda village. The judge observed in the judgement that the village was not a Paigah village.

Appeal to be heard

After hearing contentions of the petitioners and the farmers claiming rights over the land, the division bench headed by the CJ said the appeal required to be heard to arrive at a final conclusion.

Lawyer Anand Kumar, appearing for the farmers, appealed to the bench not to give any interim relief to the petitioners. He argued that the government had no case in the matter. The appeal petition was posted to December 28 for next hearing.