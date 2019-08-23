Order on insecticide sale suspended

Justice P. Naveen Rao of Telangna High Court on Thursday suspended an order, issued by Adilabad district Collector, which mandated that all fertilizer dealers should sell Monochrotophos (an insecticide) to only those formers who secure a letter from the mandal agriculture officer concerned.

The direction was passed by the judge after hearing a writ petition filed by Adilabad agri-dealers association challenging the Collector’s order.

The government pleader for agriculture told the court that the Collector wanted to restrict usage of the insecticide as it had serious health implications if used indiscriminately.

The petitioners’ counsel S. Niranjan Reddy told the court that the Collector’s action was far-fetched and without jurisdiction.

Honour killings

The Telangana High Court directed Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to file a detailed additional counter affidavit explaining the preventive measures the police are taking to check honour killings.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter passed the direction after perusing an affidavit filed by the DGP in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition stating that the police are failing to control honour killings and not investigating such cases.

While the petitioner stated that 34 honour killings were reported in Telangana, the Director General of Police in his counter affidavit said only four of them can be categorised as honour killings.

The bench sought to know from the government what action the police department is taking in case of honour killings and if the investigators and prosecutors are complying with the apex court directions given in the case of Sakthivahini vs Union of India and others.

The matter was posted for hearing after two weeks.