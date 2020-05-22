Order food before reaching airport

GMR’s two leading airports in Delhi and Hyderabad have come up with a first-of-its-kind contactless food ordering solution in partnership with HOI, a cognitive and intuitive travel app that helps travellers navigate the airport seamlessly.

This app allows travellers to discover outlets inside the terminal to order through their smartphones. Passengers receive alerts via the app, email and SMS when their order is ready and payment can be processed online.

HOI makes commuting through airports easier and hassle-free for people as there is no wait time at food courts since orders and payments can be made through HOI before reaching the airport or while waiting at the terminal. Passengers can scan through the QR code placed near outlets or directly navigate to F&B catalogue using the web version of HOI.

One can either choose eat-in or collect-at-outlet option to pick their items kept ready at the outlet. The app can be downloaded on iOS or Android devices, and one needs to sign up and add the upcoming flight’s details. They will be able to access all the events happening at the airports in just a few taps.

It also shows real time flight status alerts, boarding gate and belt information, airport facility information, time to gate and waiting estimates, and weather at destination, among other things, said an official spokesperson on Friday.

More flights land

Meanwhile, RGIA handled more evacuation flights from multiple destinations under Vande Bharat Mission in the last 24 hours. AI 1914 from Jeddah via Vijayawada landed in the city with 68 Indians at 12.24 a.m. on Thursday. Prior to that, AI 174 arrived from San Fransisco to Hyderabad via Bangalore and landed at 12.16 p.m. on Friday with 81 passengers, who disembarked here.

Another Air India flight AI 1347 arrived from Singapore to Hyderabad at 8.35 p.m. on Thursday with 149 passengers. All of them were brought out in small batches, screened and social distancing norms were enforced inside the sanitised premises. After the screening of passengers, CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the group to immigration clearance having glass shields for protection. Later, as per the government’s norm, the passengers were taken for the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the designated locations in the city, he added.