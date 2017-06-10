Order CBI probe into land scam: Congress

Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council - Mohammed Ali Shabbir, T. Jeevan Reddy, CLP deputy leader and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud have reiterated the party’s demand for a CBI enquiry into Miyapur land scam, which they said is a multi-crore land scam with the involvement of several politicians.

At a press conference here, they wanted to know why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is silent over the demand for CBI enquiry made by AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh. They alleged that the names of people close to Mr. Rao have cropped up and said it is the duty of the Chief Minister to clarify on their role.

Charging that the TRS government is neck deep in scandals, they said the CID and the ACB have failed to nab the corrupt, and in fact have let them go scot free. The government is rocked by various scams like the note-for-vote, EAMCET paper leakage, Alair police encounter,apart from the encounter of Gangster Nayeem and his activities.

Mr. Shabbir said the government is neglecting farmers and has failed to take any action on spurious seed and fertilizer even as farmers are committing suicides. He said the lakes are being polluted and a deadly virus is killing the fish seed and also the fish raised by the fishermen on their own. The fishermen cooperatives have suffered heavily due to the virus, he alleged.