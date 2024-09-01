Orange alert issued for Hyderabad for Sunday

Following continuous rain across all areas of Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and its surrounding regions for Sunday (September 1). In an impact-based forecast released on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning, the IMD indicated that Hyderabad is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds.

The forecast warns of potential impacts such as water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion at multiple locations. The IMD has advised that the municipal corporation issue necessary warnings and take appropriate action to clear any water accumulation.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 a.m., Ramachandrapuram and Patanchru record the highest rainfall at 85.3 mm, followed by 81.3 mm in Chanda Nagar, 78.3 mm in Moosapet, 77.8 mm in Kukatpally, 76.5 mm in Serilingampally, 76 mm in Gajularamaram, 74.8 mm in Yousufguda, 73.3 mm in Hayat Nagar, 72.8 mm in Jubilee Hills and 71.5 mm in Kapra.

