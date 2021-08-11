Orange alert for I Day

HYDERABAD

11 August 2021 20:49 IST

An ‘Orange’ alert for security has been issued from August 13-17, and the highest level of vigilance and alert is being maintained by security forces for any suspicious activity with adequate traffic and movement control measures in Secunderabad Military Station starting from Wednesday.

The roads on defence land in Secunderabad Military Station will be closed temporarily due to high security alert for Independence Day with effect from 11.59 p.m. on August 13 to 6 a.m. on August 16. Military authorities have welcomed the willing cooperation and support from citizens to thwart the evil designs of anti-national elements together.

All preparations for safe conduct of Independence Day celebrations are being undertaken with comprehensive security measures being instituted against likely target strikes, a press release said.

