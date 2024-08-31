Orange alert for Hyderabad for Saturday, moderate to heavy rain expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for Saturday (August 31, 2024). According to the impact-based forecast released on Saturday morning, moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, are very likely to occur in the city.

The IMD warned that the rains could cause water stagnation on roads and low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion in many locations. Citizens were advised to restrict their movement, and the IMD has urged the relevant authorities to take necessary actions to clear waterlogged areas.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a safety notice on Saturday morning advising children to stay indoors, pedestrians to avoid waterlogged streets, and two-wheeler riders to avoid flooded roads.

Helpline numbers for GHMC-DRF assistance

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) has also released an advisory, asking residents to call 040-21111111 or 99000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

Meanwhile, some areas in Hyderabad have already experienced rainfall since the morning. As of 10 a.m., Marredpally and Alwal recorded 4 mm of rainfall, followed by 3.8 mm in Malkajgiri, 3.5 mm in Quthbullapur, 3.3 mm in Kukatpally, 3 mm in Chilkalguda, and 2.8 mm in Malakpet.