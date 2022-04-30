Optum partners with IIIT-Hyderabad for startup studio

Optum Global Solutions (India), a part of UnitedHealth Group, is setting up Optum Startup Studio in partnership with the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H).

The studio is to identify innovative ideas and startups that can help accelerate value delivery by seeking solutions to some of healthcare’s challenges. The launch is an expansion of the programme in the U.S. and Ireland.

A startup accelerator and support for fast-track pilots with relatively mature startups, which already have market-ready solutions, are two key components of the programme. The accelerator will mentor India’s promising health tech startups to rapid maturity, Optum said in a release recently on launch of the studio.

IIIT-H is the innovation partner for the programme. Besides the Startup Studio programme, the partnership will also involve research on specific challenges in the healthcare sector with a focus on applying learnings and distinct capabilities to provide people an opportunity to lead healthier lives. Ideas submitted by the participating startups will be evaluated by industry and functional experts from Optum and IIIT-H for further discussion and potential funding, the company said.

“The evolving startup ecosystem in India presents a great opportunity for collaboration to develop numerous innovations in health technology sector. We are planning to support this through our Optum Startup Studio programme,” Optum Chief Information Officer Phil Mckoy said.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan launched the programme virtually.