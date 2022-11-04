Optum, IIIT-H to handhold 5 healthcare startups

First Optum Startup Studio India cohort launched

First Optum Startup Studio India cohort launched

Optum Global Solutions (India) in partnership with International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has announced the launch of the first Optum Startup Studio India cohort, consisting of five health care startups focussed on telehealth, clinical decision support and digital health solutions.

A part of Optum and UnitedHealth Group, Optum Startup Studio aims to identify innovative ideas and startups that can help accelerate the process of seeking solutions to some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, the firm said in a release on Friday. Startups selected under the programme are provided with mentorship across their early-stage needs, including technology, business strategy, design and product development along with an equity-free grant of $25,000 by Optum.

Concurrently, IIIT-H, which is the innovation partner for Optum Startup Studio India, will be leveraging its deep tech research capabilities and experience in incubating startups to provide the cohort with research and business mentorship, the firm said.

The five startups and their solutions are MedTel (remote patient monitoring platform); Grailmaker Innovations (AI-enabled SaaS app that allows pre-emptive interventions to lower cost of care and improve health outcomes for children with cortical visual impairment); Daffodil Health (paediatric behavioural health platform for children with developmental delays and conditions); Nemocare (IoT-enabled wearable device for newborn babies to avoid unnecessary hospitalisations); and BWell Health (contactless health monitoring/screening tool uses smartphone camera and AI algorithms to track and monitor key vitals of patients).

“Through the six months of the cohort, we will work closely with selected startups and coach them on various aspects of value delivery through targeted workshops, peer learning and guidance,” said Ankit Gupta, senior director, Optum Startup Studio, Optum Global Solutions (India).