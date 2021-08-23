Optimistic start to COVID vaccination programme

Target is to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination in Hyderabad city through a special drive

The mass COVID-19 vaccination programme for the city, initiated by the Telangana State government through GHMC was off to a successful start on Monday. It will continue for the coming 10 days, with the target of 100 per cent first dose vaccination.

Teams constituted at circle level have begun to visit colonies and slums to enumerate the vaccinated individuals and families. Successful vaccination of all individuals in a household will earn them a sticker certifying the same, which will be pasted on the door.

In case of people unvaccinated, the team will issue them a slip indicating time and date of vaccination. Mobile vaccination clinics will visit the area to conduct a special camp, after which the colony or slum will be issued a certificate of vaccination. A GHMC official has informed that each team has been allotted about 1,000 households to be covered in the coming 10 days. If need be, the drive will be extended by five more days till the mission is completed.

A total of 175 mobile vaccination units have been pressed into service for this programme, which will visit all the 4,846 colonies and slums to conduct the camps.

All persons above 18 years of age will be vaccinated in the drive, a statement from GHMC said. So far, a total of 50 lakh residents have been vaccinated against the infection, it said.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected the special vaccination programme organised at CIB Colony of Khairatabad on Monday, and said Hyderabad is the first metropolitan city to begin mass COVID-19 vaccination programme for all the eligible individuals.

He urged all the public representatives and corporators to participate in the programme. While assuring that there is no indication of a third wave of the pandemic in the state, Mr.Somesh Kumar said the government is ready to face any situation. A total of 27,000 beds are ready, and the number of beds have been enhanced in the eight government medical colleges, he said.

Principal Secretary, Medical & Health, S.A.M.Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Director, Municipal Administration, Satyanarayana, Hyderabad District Collector L.Sharman, and Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Praveenya participated in the programme.