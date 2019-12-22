‘Opposition sponsoring riots on CAA-NRC’

The opposition parties in the country were sponsoring and fabricating riots, not protests, on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens to disturb peace and spread hatred, said national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) G.V.L. Narasimha Rao here on Sunday.

“Protests are always peaceful and democratic but the sponsored reaction to the CAA and National Register of Citizens is mostly violent in many States and that’s the reason there are riots,” the BJP leader said, adding that there was no spontaneous response to the two bills/acts. If the response had not been fabricated, it would have been visible on the day the bills were passed in Parliament, he said.

Speaking at an Intellectuals Meet organised by the BJP on CAA and NRC, he said the effort of the party through such meetings was to set the record straight on the two laws from the lies and misinformation being spread by the opposition parties led by the Congress. He stated that the CAA was meant only for foreigners and not Indians, with whom it had nothing do.

“It’s only meant to give citizenship to religious minorities from our three neighbouring countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — who had taken refuge in India following their persecution back home in the form of discrimination, attacks and atrocities in the name of religion. By amending the law, we (Indians) are challenging the anti-Hindu policy practised by the Congress for the last 70 years in the name of secularism,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Stating that there was a dire need to put an end to the communal politics in the name of secularism, he said Muslims were excluded from the CAA as they were in majority in all the three countries to which it was being applied and the religious minorities from there had taken refuge in India.

“The majority people from the three countries, in the event of any problems back home, have other options to take refuge/migrate, but where should Hindus and other religious minorities go?”

‘Debate needed’

On the NRC, the BJP leader said a debate was needed on the modalities to implement the law outside Assam, which was not thought of yet. To a question from the audience, he said the BJD and the JDU had supported CAA but there had been some apprehensions about the NRC and they would be cleared in due course.

On some State Governments choosing not to implement the laws made by Parliament, he said such acts would amount to breach of the Constitution.

State unit president of BJP K. Laxman and city unit president N. Ramchander Rao also spoke at the meeting.