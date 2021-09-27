Opposition parties unite for ‘Bharat Bandh’

NALGONDA

27 September 2021 20:28 IST

More than the hartal, incessant rain affects daily life

Several leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the CPI were taken into police custody in Nalgonda, starting early morning, in wake of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s ‘Bharat Bandh’ call for Monday.

The leaders were taken into detention from the Nalgonda bus station at 5 a.m. when they had assembled there to prevent buses from leaving the depot to their respective route services.

Soon leaders of Telangana Inti Party, Telugu Desam Party, the Congress and organisations like Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi and Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika, who joined the demonstrations, too were removed from important junctions and confined to police stations.

Advertising

Advertising

However, even without the role of political leaders and activists, the ‘Bandh atmosphere’ was visible as continuous rain gripped the district starting in the wee hours and continuing throughout the day.

Despite a few detentions, activists in the smaller towns marked the day by organising demonstrations and sending across their message.

In Nakrekal, activists and farmers affiliated to the CPI (ML) in vests marched the main road with a person dressed as ‘Prime Minister Modi – for corporates’ riding a three-wheeler cart.

According to Cheruku Sudhakar of Telangana Inti Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who boasts about the country and its dharma, was in fact on a wrong path, by ignoring protesting farmers and supporting corporate leaders.

“Both BJP at the Centre and TRS here are twin thieves. Chief Minister KCR should apologise to the people of Telangana and join the protests for revoking the three black laws,” he said.

CPI(M) leader M. Sudhakar Reddy also stressed that the Centre must withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill 2021. While TVVs Pandula Saidulu pointed out KCR’s double standards with regard to the farm bills, when they were first introduced versus now, leaders from the Congress, KVPS and AIDWA also voiced concerns about farm laws, price rise and privatisation.