Opposition parties to support Cong. on unemployment issue

Hyderabad

30 September 2021 18:52 IST

Protest programme from Oct. 2 to Dec. 2

Congress and other opposition parties have decided to work together on all issues concerning the State, including on unemployment and podu land issues.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka told press persons after a meeting of the opposition parties at Gandhi Bhavan that the parties have extended support to the Congress party’s ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Sairan’ from October 2 to December 9. He said the opposition parties have also expressed their desire to work together on podu land issue where the government is taking away lands from tribals, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka said all the student, employee and other frontal organisations of the parties will also work together.

Chada Venkat Reddy, secretary of the CPI., alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to provide employment as promised and also the unemployment dole. The Communist party would associate with the Congress in the fight against Centre’s farm laws and on podu land issue in Telangana, he said. He stressed the need for opposition parties coming together to fight the BJP and the TRS.

On the party’s support to the Congress candidate in Huzurabad bypoll, he said the party would discuss the issue and share the details later.