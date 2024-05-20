GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Opposition leaders asked not to politicise paddy procurement

TPCC’s Changani Dayakar said that his party stands firmly with farmers

Published - May 20, 2024 03:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers dry their paddy at Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district after the unseasonal rains drenched their stocks on May 18, 2024.

Farmers dry their paddy at Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district after the unseasonal rains drenched their stocks on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Changani Dayakar has asked Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to be prepared to apologise to the Congress government, as the farm loan waiver would be completed by August 17.

He also criticised both leaders for their alleged attempt to politicise the paddy procurement issue, adding that the procurement is being done transparently. 

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Congress leader asserted that the party stands firmly with farmers, in contrast to the anti-farmer actions of BJP and BRS. He flayed the BRS leaders for exploiting farmers and said they should feel ashamed if they speak about farmer issues. 

Mr. Dayakar also questioned why the BJP remained silent on corruption in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) during the previous rule. He noted that Central ministers had previously addressed those issues but failed to take concrete action. He also stated that both the BJP and BRS have no moral right to seek votes in the graduate MLC elections. 

