Opposition has no moral right to fault land sale: Harish

‘Congress sold more than 88,000 acres in 10 years’

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao found fault with the criticism by opposition parties -- Congress and BJP -- stating that they have no moral right to criticise the State government’s decision to sell land.

“Congress sold 88,500 acres of land in 10 years between 2004 and 2014 and diverted the amount for the development of Andhra Pradesh. Then I myself fought on the issue in the Assembly. Why were leaders like Bhatti Vikramarka silent then?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a press conference after breaking coconut for survey of Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme (SLIS) here on Monday.

He said that selling of land was already mentioned in the budget openly and useless lands will be sold in auction and any one, including Congress leaders, can participate in the auction.

“It was late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao who initiated disinvestment. During the tenure of Vajpayee, even a ministry was formed for this purpose. From P.V. Narasimha Rao to Narendra Modi every government has preferred disinvestment. The Union Government wrote a letter to us to disinvest in government departments and offered 40% amount for States, to the tune of ₹1,000 crore, for those who rank first in selling public sector units,” said Mr. Rao.

The Minister said that the intention was politically motivated and to obstruct the welfare programmes of the government which has been implementing many welfare programmes. He also explained how the government is supporting RTC which is in losses.