‘Opposition candidates will lose their deposits’

MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, who campaigned in 8,7,24,26,27, 28 and 50 divisions in the city on Monday claimed that there was a huge response to the TRS and people were ready to vote for the ruling party in the municipal elections. They were happy with the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the government, he said.
He said that if the TRS candidates were elected in the municipal elections, work would be executed smoothly and the city would develop further. Residents were telling that issues which had been pending for the last two decades were solved in the TRS rule, he said and added that the Opposition parties would lose deposits in the elections.
Nizamabad Urban Development Authority chairman C. Prabhakar Reddy, TRS leaders Sujith Singh Takhur and Satya Prakash and contesting candidates accompanied the MLA in the campaign.
