Oppo opens 5G innovation lab in Hyderabad

To set up three more functional labs

Smartphone maker Oppo has set up of 5G innovation lab at its Hyderabad research and development centre.

It will also be setting up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and performance as part of its commitment to pursue ground-breaking innovation. These labs will be focussed on making the latest and the most advanced technologies for the world.

The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries and regions, including West Asia Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan and Europe, a release from Oppo on Tuesday said.

The 5G lab will focus on the development of core product technologies for 5G ecosystem and accelerate their rollout in the country. Vice President and Head (R&D) Oppo India Tasleem Arif said 5G development is a key focus area for Oppo and its research and development facility is working round the clock towards strengthening India’s technology base.

“With this lab set-up, while we work towards developing core technologies for 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem. We also aim to support India in its 5G journey. The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint...” he said.

The release said Oppo has always attached great importance to the development of patents, with continuing effort on the exploration of cutting-edge technology. Upto September, it has submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP, declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents to the ETSI. The India research and development team of Oppo is also working closely with leading industry chain partners like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and others to soon realise the dream of a 5G experience for smartphone users in India.

Oppo became the first tech brand to launch 5G mobile products in the European market and organised the first 5G WhatsApp call from India, the release said.