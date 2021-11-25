Oppo conducts first VoNR call from 5G lab in city

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Thursday conducted the first VoNR call from its Hyderabad 5G lab.

An initiative aligned with the enhanced focus in the country towards development of 5G technology, the VoNR (Voice over 5G New Radio) calls were made using the Reno6 series smartphone and an end-to-end 5G standalone network powered by Keysight test solutions at the lab, the company said.

VoNR is a basic call service that fully utilises the standalone architecture of the 5G network. Compared with earlier call services, it provides significantly lower latency, improved sound quality and picture quality thus resulting in an elevated overall experience for the users. The call was completed emulating 5G core network, 5G RAN and an IMS server using the Keysight E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, Oppo said in a release.

Describing it as another milestone in Oppo’s innovation journey, vice-president and India R&D head of Oppo India Tasleem Arif said, “The team is making great strides to explore true potential of 5G technology and bring a better 5G experience to Indian consumers.”

Vice-president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group Cao Peng said the development is a stepping stone to deliver high-quality and seamless voice and video services.