OPPO collaborates with IIT-H for multiple projects

OPPO, a global smartphone brand, is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), to promote research in the field of science and technology. An MoU to this effect was signed recently by OPPO-India vice-president and head (R&D) Tasleem Arif and IIT-H dean (R&D) Sumohana S. Channappayya, informed a press release here on Monday.

The MoU will facilitate exchange of ideas and state-of-the-art research in the development of advanced and emerging technologies. It envisages joint research and development for multiple projects over a period of two years for the development of new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance and artificial intelligence (AI), among other areas. The partnership is aimed at developing solutions and bridging the gap between academic excellence and business requirements, and to help create an industry-ready workforce.

“Our collaboration with IIT-H is in line with our vision to enhance R&D and innovation capabilities at OPPO India as we continue our endeavour to build localised solutions for the Indian market. This collaboration aims to pave the way to carry out quality research and promote rapid integration of cutting-edge technology, particularly in the areas of 5G and AI,” said Mr. Arif.

The agreement will help both OPPO and IIT-H to conduct research in core areas of software, hardware and internet services to ensure an integrated user experience for the Indian audience.

“We are happy to collaborate with OPPO India through the expertise of our researchers, to further support and strengthen their R&D efforts in bringing technological breakthroughs for the Indian market. This collaboration with OPPO will help in the development of indigenous solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of Indian consumers,” said Ms. Channappayya.