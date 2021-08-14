‘Oppn. creating hurdles to Dalit Bandhu’

Let BJP leaders get ₹40 lakh from Centre for each beneficiary family, says Harish Rao

Notwithstanding the conspiracies of the opposition parties to stall the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad, the State government is committed to extending the scheme to every eligible dalit family in the constituency in single-phase, Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao has said.

“Instead of creating hurdles and making demands to give ₹50 lakh per family against ₹10 lakh planned by the State government, they (BJP leaders) could use their influence and get the remaining ₹40 lakh per each beneficiary family from the Centre”, Mr. Harish Rao suggested to BJP leaders, including its State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

‘Creating confusion’

If that happens, people would do ‘paalaabhishekam’ (a traditional and sacred ritual performed to deities during special prayers/puja) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addition to extending support to BJP in the State, Mr. Harish Rao said speaking at Huzurabad on Saturday.

Alleging that BJP leaders were trying to create confusion, doubts and misgivings among dalits about Dalit Bandhu, the Minister said such doubts would be blown away once the scheme started reaching the beneficiaries.

Similar doubts were expressed by BJP and other parties when Rythu Bandhu was launched from Huzurabad but the investment support under the scheme was being given irrespective of the COVID-19 impact on the economy. Dalit Bandhu would be extended to 20,000 families in Huzurabad and the selection of beneficiaries would be through a transparent process at gram sabha in the presence of special officers, sarpanch, MPTC and ZPTC members, the Minister said.

Ridiculing the opposition parties’ argument that the State government had announced Dalit Bandhu only because of by-election to Huzurabad, Mr. Harish Rao said as Minister of Finance he had announced Dalit Empowerment Scheme during the budget speech and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that it would be in addition to SC, ST sub-plan.

The opposition parties were writing to the Election Commission and filing petitions in the High Court seeking halt to the launch of Dalit Bandhu although the notification for the by-election was yet to be issued. People, including those of the dalit community, were watching the developments, the Minister cautioned the opposition parties.

On the day of the launch on August 16, the Chief Minister would distribute cheques to 15 families.

The Chief Minister’s public meeting would be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Mr. Harish Rao along with Minister G. Kamalakar and others inspected the public meeting site at Shalapalli.