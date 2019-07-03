Operator dies as crane crashes

Gurpreet Singh, a 45-year-old man from Punjab was killed when weights supporting a crane fell on him at Shaikpet here on Tuesday. The crane was involved in the construction of a flyover.

Golconda Police inspector K. Chandrashekar Reddy said that when Gurpreet Singh was operating the crane, it leaned towards one side. “Fearing that the crane might crash, he jumped from it. The weights supporting the crane fell on him and he died on the spot,” Mr. Reddy said. His body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police registered a case under IPC Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence).

Traffic affected

Movement of traffic from Tolichowki to Gachibowli was affected as one side of the busy road, where the crane had crashed, was closed. Attempts were made to move the crane from the spot and two more cranes were engaged for the purpose. The other side of the road was used for traffic coming from two sides, which lead to slow movement of vehicles.

The road connects Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki to Gachibowli where scores of IT companies are located. This arterial road is opted by office goers. Besides, drivers of school buses prefer this stretch. Traffic snarls were reported on Tuesday morning and vehicles moved at slow pace throughout the day.

Hyderabad Traffic Police said the situation will ease only when the crane is taken away and the road is re-opened.

Traffic Police personnel were posted alongside the road to control movement of vehicles. Whenever heavy traffic flowed from Tolichowki to Shaikpet, barricades were placed on the road and people were asked to take alternate route which runs alongside the Shaikpet main road.