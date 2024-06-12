ADVERTISEMENT

OpenText expands footprint with its new office in Hyderabad 

Published - June 12, 2024 12:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 1.88 lakh sq ft office with 1,473 seats is spread over four floors and opened amid a 25% increase in firm’s headcount in Hyderabad over the past two years

The Hindu Bureau

Executive V-P and Chief Product Officer at OpenText Muhi Majzoub and senior executives of the company at the inauguration of the new office in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Information management software and services firm OpenText has opened a new, 1.88 lakh sq ft office in Hyderabad’s Financial District that will serve as a hub for the company’s engineering operations.

Spread over four floors and with 1,473 seats, the new office opening comes amid a 25% increase in the company’s workforce in the city over the past two years, said OpenText, which has more than 6,000 employees across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Engineers at the Hyderabad development centre lead significant product development programmes for many of OpenText’s business clouds and play a key role in the company’s global AI innovations, it said in a release on Tuesday. The new facility will also serve as a work base for the company’s current crop of interns and graduates.

Stating that the company launched operations in the city in 2009, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OpenText Muhi Majzoub said, “the expansion of our operations in Hyderabad is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to innovation and growth in India.” OpenText said its team in India played a critical role in how the company operates, how it innovates and the way in which it serves its customers locally and across the world. A significant portion of the work in India focuses on product development across OpenText’s AI, Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Developer, DevOps and IT Operations clouds.

