Open auction of 157 Rajiv Swagruha open plots from today

March 16, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

As many as 157 open plots in Angarika township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd. (TRSCL) at Nusthulapur village of Thimmapur mandal are up for sale through open auction.

The third/final spell of the open auction will be held at Vaasara Gardens here from March 17 to 19, 2023.

The TRSCL has put up a total of 157 open plots for sale with an upset reserve price of ₹6,000 per square yard for residential plots and ₹8,000 per sq. yd. for commercial plots.

Additional Collector Garima Agrawal on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the ensuing final spell of the open auction with the officials concerned at a meeting held in the Collectorate.