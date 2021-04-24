Only three villages remain to vacate

Doubts linger in the minds of Mallannasagar oustees about compensation

Almost all villages, except three, under Mallannasagar reservoir are getting vacated. The path is being cleared for the biggest reservoir with 50 tmcft under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

There are eight villages — Erravalli and Singaram in Kondapaka mandal, Etigaddakishtapur, Vemulaghat, Pallepahad, Rampur and Lakshmapur in Toguta mandal — that will be submerged under Mallannasagar. All these villages, at the initial stage, passed unanimous resolutions not to vacate till all payments of compensation were cleared. Despite all these resolutions, one after another village was getting vacated.

Even oustees of Pallepahad refused to vacate the village a few days ago. Some families, even after allotment of houses at Mutrajpally Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) colony, kept some belongings at new houses and came back stating that they would not leave the village till all pending payments were cleared. About 75 families remained in the village till Friday. They also vacated the village after officials arranged transport vehicles.

"We are particular about vacating village only after receiving all payments. But officials stated that pending payments would be cleared only after shifting to R&R Colony. It was also stated that after Friday transport vehicles would not be provided by officials. Hence we shifted to the new colony though facilities are not there,” said an oustee from Pallepahad who arrived at the new colony.

However, doubts are lingering in the minds of oustees on the promise made by officials on pending payments.

“Some villagers shifted to the R&R Colony about 10 days ago and they were also given similar promise of clearing pending payments. But nothing transpired so far. We are not sure what will happen in our case,” the villager added.

Referring to the quality of new houses, one resident showed a crack at basement of a house at R&R Colony.

He said that several houses had developed similar cracks.