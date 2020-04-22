‘Only GHMC officials will serve essentials’

The government is making preparations to step up efforts to feed the poor and homeless by increasing the number of free meals being served per day at Annapurna kiosks in the city.

1.45 lakh meals per day

Sharing the details, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department Arvind Kumar said that a total of 1.45 lakh meals were being served per day as of now through these kiosks run by the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

This is more than three times the number of meals served before the lockdown, which stood around 40,000 per day. Before lockdown began, only lunch was being served at the price of ₹5 per plate at Annapurna canteens.

Once the lockdown began, to address the needs of people who are rendered homeless in the city, and those who have been pushed into destitution owing to lack of work, free meals are being served every day, both for lunch and dinner.

Mr. Arvind Kumar visited the Akshaya Patra Foundation premises at Narsingi on Wednesday, and inspected the mega kitchen, which is being upgraded to serve 2 lakh people per day.

Responding to the story by The Hindu titled ‘No clarity about private philanthropic initiatives’, Mr. Arvind Kumar explained that the government has taken a policy decision not to allow anyone other than GHMC officials to serve food or distribute essentials in the city.

While no formal orders have been issued so far, private distribution is being discouraged as is could be potential source of virus spread, he said, citing an instance where a COVID positive person was revealed to have had the history of distributing relief for the poor.

Contact trailing involves tracking every person who received the relief from his hands, and considering the number of persons who are out on the streets distributing food and dry rations, it could prove to be a daunting task, Mr. Arvind Kumar said.

Besides, hundreds of people are coming on to the roads in vehicles carrying relief material, which is not advisable in view of the disease spread and the purpose of the lockdown will be defeated, he added.

Instead, those who wish to provide relief in any form may contact GHMC control room at 040-21111111, to deposit food or dry rations. Likewise, those in need may dial the same number for assistance. Already, about 85% of the calls received by the control room are from persons either donating or seeking food, he said.